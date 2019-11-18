NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Arrests made over hooligan clashes on Sunday

Police handout photo

TAGS: Sports, Crime

Police said on Monday that 16 people were arrested over clashes between fans of cross-town rival soccer clubs Olympiakos and Panathinaikos on Saturday evening in the Athens suburb of Zografou.

The clash occurred on the sidelines of a women’ volleyball match between local team Ilysiakos and Olympiakos, when 200 Olympiakos supporters wearing hoods concealing their faces marched to a nearby branch of a Panathinaikos supporters association where they were met with 100 Panathinaikos fans.

The clash involved the use of iron bars, helmets and fire extinguishers. It ended with the intervention of a riot police unit.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 