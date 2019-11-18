Arrests made over hooligan clashes on Sunday

Police handout photo

Police said on Monday that 16 people were arrested over clashes between fans of cross-town rival soccer clubs Olympiakos and Panathinaikos on Saturday evening in the Athens suburb of Zografou.

The clash occurred on the sidelines of a women’ volleyball match between local team Ilysiakos and Olympiakos, when 200 Olympiakos supporters wearing hoods concealing their faces marched to a nearby branch of a Panathinaikos supporters association where they were met with 100 Panathinaikos fans.

The clash involved the use of iron bars, helmets and fire extinguishers. It ended with the intervention of a riot police unit.