Ancient Politics | Athens | November 21

Julia Shear, a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) fellow at the American School of Classical Studies (ASCSA), will deliver a lecture at the school on “Erasing Macedonians: The Politics of Athenian Space in 200 BC.” In a note on the lecture, Shear says: “Under increasing external pressure, the Athenians… declared war on King Philip V of Macedon and engaged in a period of erasing Macedonians from their inscribed documents and their cityscape… I ask how these erasures affected the images presented by the inscriptions and what the texts and their images tell us about the politics of space in Athens at this time.” The lecture starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



ASCSA, Cotsen Hall, 9 Anapiron Polemou, Kolonaki, tel 213.000.2400