Corfu recovering from storm damage

Heavy showers and thunderstorms were forecast to sweep across the Ionian Sea and western Greece late Tuesday, before spreading east to other parts of the country, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) warned.



Downpours in the Ionian, the western Peloponnese and the western mainland are expected to move into Attica, Evia and the eastern Peloponnese in the afternoon while the islands of the Aegean and Crete will see storms and heavy rain from early Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection declared a state of emergency in parts of Corfu in the wake of the Victoria weather front that struck the Ionian island last week, causing landslides and widespread damage and flooding.