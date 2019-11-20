70 more migrants arrive in Piraeus from islands

A total of 70 more asylum seekers arrived at the country’s main port of Piraeus on Wednesday morning as part of the Greek government's ongoing transfers from overcrowded facilities on the Aegean islands.



The Nisos Samos ferry brought 22 migrants from Lesvos, four from Chios and two from Samos, while another 42 migrants – 26 from Leros, 13 from Kos and three from Rhodes – arrived on the Blue Star 1.



The migrants were to be transferred by bus to facilities in different parts of the country though concerns are rising about protests by many local communities against new camps in their areas.