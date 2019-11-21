More wet weather and muddy rain forecast for Thursday

Weather conditions will bring a new wet front in Greece on Thursday, with rain and storms expected to hit northern parts of the country and the Peloponnese first, as well as Attica and parts of Crete later in the day.

The National Observatory's Meteo weather service said the rain will be accompanied by clouds of dust, resulting in muddy rain.

In the evening, downpours will affect Halkidiki, regions of central Macedonia, the Northern Aegean, the Cyclades, western Crete and possibly the Sporades island complex.

In Attica, cloudy conditions will bing storms in the afternoon, with moderate winds of 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures in Athens and the wider region will remain at unseasonably high levels, ranging from 16 to 21 degrees.

Rain is also expected in Thessaloniki, with moderate winds and temperatures between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius.