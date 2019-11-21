PM reiterates pledge to keep Greece in recovery path

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday reiterated his government’s pledge to keep Greece in the path of sustainable growth, during a meeting with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.

He also appeared optimistic over the prospects emerging as a result of the European Union's new agenda.

"It is an opportunity to set a new, ambitious agenda for both countries,” he said during their meeting, on the sidelines of a European People's Party (EPP) conference.

On his part, the Croatian prime minister expressed his intention to continue cultivating bilateral relations with Greece.

Mitsotakis will participate on Thursday in an EPP panel discussion on the party's initiatives to tackle climate change.

He will also deliver a speech at the EPP conference, in which he is expected to refer extensively to the refugee-migrants issue.