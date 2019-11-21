Special magistrate rejected in east Attica fire probe

A plenary of Athens appeals court judges on Thursday rejected a request by a senior prosecutor for a special magistrate to be assigned to oversee the ongoing investigation into last year’s disastrous wildfires in Mati, eastern Attica, that killed more than 100 people.

Only three out of the 85 judicial officials on the plenary deemed that a special magistrate would be necessary, leading to the motion being dismissed.

According to sources, the majority of the plenary members were swayed by a briefing from the Athens first instance court prosecutor indicating that the magistrate currently probing the affair is set to complete his report by mid-December with the testimonies of all defendants.