Glezos to remain in hospital another 24 hours

Veteran left-wing politician and second world war resistance fighter, Manolis Glezos, who is being treated in the cardiology unit of the Athens' NIMTS hospital since Thursday, will remain hospitalised for another 24 hours, his doctors announced Friday.

They said his health is still in serious but stable condition.

The 97-year-old was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (Nov. 19) after suffering from neurological problems.

Due to his medical history wth heart problems, doctors decided to admit him to the cardiology unit where he remains until today.