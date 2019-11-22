Xenia 2019 and Hospitality Forum get under way Saturday

International hospitality industry exhibition Xenia 2019 opens on Saturday at the Metropolitan Expo Center, next to Athens Airport.



Featuring modern equipment, ideas and solutions for the industry, the exhibition will run until Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (6.30 p.m. on Monday) and on Saturday incorporates the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels’ 3rd International Hospitality Forum.



The forum has three panels on “The Challenge of Driving Direct Bookings: Taking Back Control over Hotel Distribution,” “Rethinking Hotel F&B: Stop Thinking of Hotel F&B as Hotel F&B” and “Happy Workforce – Happy Guest: Increase Your Employees’ Engagement by Challenging Existing Norms.”