Kathimerini marks centenary

Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA

Kathimerini celebrated its centennial on Sunday at the newspaper’s printing presses in Koropi, eastern Attica, on Sunday.



The event was attended by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In his address, publisher Themistoklis Alafouzos referred to the vision that his father Aristidis had when he bought the title: to be a financially independent newspaper, to distinguish itself with integrity and professionalism, and to resonate not only with domestic readers but with foreign ones too, which happened through its collaboration with the New York Times.