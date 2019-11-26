UN High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi to visit Greece

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is due to visit Athens and the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Wednesday and Thursday.



Grandi will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and members of cabinet to discuss the government’s new migration policy, while he will also participate in a debate between two parliamentary committees as well as mayors participating in the ESTIA accommodation program.

On his visit to Lesvos, Grandi is expected to inspect conditions at the Moria refugee and migrant camp and other facilities, addressing the challenges faced by authorities and non-governmental organization.



He will also visit the offices of METAdrasi, a partner of the UNHCR.



The UN Commissioner will be accompanied by the head of the UN regional office in Europe Pascale Moreau. [ANA-MPA]