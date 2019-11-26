Live from the National | Thessaloniki | November 27

Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo star in the title roles of Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra” in a production by the UK’s National Theater that will be screened live from the Olivier at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Wednesday, November 27, starting at 8 p.m. This great tale of politics, passion and power is directed by Simon Godwin, with sets by Hildegard Bechtler. Tickets cost 12 euros, while fans of the live screening program can purchase an 18-euro ticket for two screenings from the concert hall’s box office on Aristotelous Square. The screenings are in their original language with Greek subtitles.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr