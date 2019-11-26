Greece, Italy sign MoU on energy cooperation

Greece and Italy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy policy collaboration during a visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Rome on Tuesday.



The MoU, signed by Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Gerassimos Thomas and Italy's Minister of Economic Development Stefano Patuanelli, emphasizes how the two countries' close relations in the energy sector are reflected in the presence of natural gas operator Snam in Greece, which operates in Italy and through subsidiaries in Albania (AGSCo), Austria (TAG and GCA), France (Terega), Greece (DESFA) and the United Kingdom (Interconnector UK), state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The close ties were also reflected in the MoU through the ongoing collaboration on the high-voltage underwater electricity interconnection - which they said needs to be upgraded - as well as in the cooperation on the Transmission System Operators of Greece and Italy (ADMIE and Terna, respectively) towards establishing a regional energy control center for the region of southeastern Europe.



Mitsotakis and Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte also discussed cooperation in economy and trade.



On the migration crisis, the two prime ministers agreed on the need to establish common policy and coordination at EU level.

They also agreed that the EU accession prospects of western Balkan countries must be sustained, and expressed support for their accession.