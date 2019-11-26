NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athens metro staff union suspends Nov. 28-29 strike

TAGS: Transport, Strike

The Athens metro will run normally on Thursday and Friday after staff announced on Tuesday it had suspended planned work stoppages.

"Following written commitments we received from political leaders and the owners of STASY for the immediate payment of compensation outstanding for over 6 months, we have decided to suspend the work stoppages our union," the union SELMA said referring to the managing company.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 