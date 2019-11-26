Athens metro staff union suspends Nov. 28-29 strike
Online
The Athens metro will run normally on Thursday and Friday after staff announced on Tuesday it had suspended planned work stoppages.
The Athens metro will run normally on Thursday and Friday after staff announced on Tuesday it had suspended planned work stoppages.
"Following written commitments we received from political leaders and the owners of STASY for the immediate payment of compensation outstanding for over 6 months, we have decided to suspend the work stoppages our union," the union SELMA said referring to the managing company.