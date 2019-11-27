An 80-year-old candidate for right-wing LAOS and Independent Greeks (ANEL) as well as conservative New Democracy, who the government appointed as a hospital director in Karditsa, central Greece, on Tuesday, resigned following protests at his appointment.

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias accepted the resignation of Konstantinos Pateras from the post at Karditsa hospital after leftist SYRIZA condemned the choice and accused the government of turning the public health sector into “car park for buddies, relatives and failed candidates of ND.”



The opposition party referred to a list of similar cases, in addition to the 80-year-old, citing appointments at hospitals in Kastoria, Arta and Preveza.



SYRIZA also invoked a pledge made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis before he came to power, during the election campaign earlier this year, that he would not tolerate “failed political candidates seeking a cushy job in the public sector.”



ND hit back by accusing the previous SYRIZA administration of appointing tire repair shop owners and people with forged university degrees to hospital director posts.

It added that all new directors would sign contracts to undergo regular performance evaluations with State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis that whenever necessary there will replacements.