EU sues Denmark over misuse of term 'feta' on Danish cheeses

The European Commission said on Wednesday it was suing Denmark for failing to prevent local companies from making and exporting outside the EU white cheese labeled as “feta,” breaching rules that limit that term to cheese from Greece.

The Commission opened infringement proceedings against Denmark over the issue in January 2018, but said that the country had not addressed the issues raised.

“Feta” has been a registered Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) since 2002 in the EU and as such, it can only be produced in Greece according to a set of production specifications. [Reuters]