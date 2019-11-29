Education Minister Niki Kerameus has decided in favor of electronic voting in the election of university student bodies and assemblies, it was reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the decision will be included in the new law being drafted by the Education Ministry regarding the operation of Greek universities.

At the same time, the ministry has decided that state funding of universities will be contingent on the result of their evaluation.

As part of these evaluations, universities will also be rated on the measures they have taken to promote the access of people with disabilities, e-learning and on how extroverted they are.