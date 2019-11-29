The investment opportunities arising in Greece were at the focus of Fairfax group head Prem Watsa’s visit to Athens on Thursday – with an emphasis on the emblematic Elliniko development program.

The Indo-Canadian entrepreneur, who supported the Greek economy even when it was at its lowest point, met in the morning with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis before participating in a meeting with the governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, the president of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), Theodore Fessas, and the president of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), Yiannis Retsos.

The objective of the latter meeting was for the Greek officials to present a broad picture of the opportunities emerging in Greece, so that Watsa will be able to discuss them with other investors and officials he meets, following his stated intention to bring along a group of investors with an interest in Greece on his next visit to the country.

The Fairfax head, who has a major stake in Eurobank, arrived in Athens late on Wednesday and was informed by the Greek lender’s chief executive officer, Fokion Karavias, and its vice chairman, Giorgos Chrysikos, as well as the CEO of insurance offshoot Eurolife, of the activities of the two groups.