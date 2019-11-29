11th Honey and Bee Products Festival opens on Dec. 6 in Athens

The 11th Honey and Bee Product Festival will open its doors to visitors on December 6 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Athens' southern suburb of Faliro.



Visitors will have the opportunity to taste rare varieties of honey from all over Greece and small producers will present some varieties unknown to the public.

"More than 300 honey and bee products producers participate in the festival," said the member of the organizing committee of the festival Giorgos Stathis to Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

According to Stathis "it is not simply a festival but a bee-keeping feast of high quality Greek honey," he said.

Stathis invited the public to visit the festival as the "en masse presence of people will be an encouragement to the thirty thousand Greek bee-keepers as 20,000 of them are young people under the age of 35."



The festival will also organize the first High Quality Honey Contest, presenting the wealth and quality of Greek honey to consumers and to the business public.

The 10th Congress for Greek Honey and Honey Products will also be held in parallel to the festival, where acclaimed scientists, researchers and bee-keepers will present the latest developments to professionals involved in the field.

The festival will run until December 8, under the auspices of the Agriculture and Food Ministry, while this year's honored region is the region of northern Aegean.

