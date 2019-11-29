BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Wind won't charge for calls this week to Albania

TAGS: Technology, Business

Cellphone network Wind Hellas announced on Friday it will deduct the charges for all calls and text messages from Greece to Albania from Tuesday to Thursday inclusive.

It also said it will offer free communication to the group of mechanical engineers sent by the Infrastructure Ministry to Albania to assess the damage caused by this week’s earthquake.

