US Ambassador: Greece still a safe destination

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt says media reports that US authorities have warned that Greece, among other countries, is vulnerable to terrorist attacks over the holiday season, are misleading.

"Contrary to some erroneous press reports, the ⁦‪@USEmbassyAthens‬⁩ security notice is a standard holiday season State Department notice for European posts. In addition, Greece remains at travel advisory level 1: exercise normal precautions, the safest State Department designation," Pyatt tweeted Sunday morning.