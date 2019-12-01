MONDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents the November results of its Business and Consumer Surveys.

A master class titled “How to Win Over More Clients Applying the Customer Experience Model” is scheduled to take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel (50 Michalakopoulou, Athens) from 3 to 10 p.m. (Info: www.proseminars.eu)

Cigaret Cycle hosts a press conference on cigarette butt recycling at the Radisson Blu Park Hotel in Athens (10 Alexandras), starting at noon.

The Water Conference 2019 takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.waterconference.gr)

The 2nd International Yale Symposium on Olive Oil and Health takes place at the Delphi European Cultural Center. To Wednesday.

Listed firm Pasal holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

The 30th Annual Greek Economic Summit, titled “Turning the Odds” and co-organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Athens Stock Exchange, takes place at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou, Athens). To Wednesday. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The London Stock Exchange will be hosting the Eastmed-London Investment Summit, titled “Cyprus-Greece-Israel: Propelling a Partnership for Growth.” The event is organized by Economist Conferences. (Info: 210.940.8750, info@hazliseconomist.com)

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents its study titled “The Economic, Social and Environmental Footprint of Industrial Areas: The Importance of ETVA Industrial Areas SA.” The event will take place at the Hilton Athens hotel (46 Vassilissis Sofias), starting at 1.30 p.m. (Info: www.iobe.gr)

The second Instore Marketing Conference is scheduled to takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.instoremarketing.gr)

WEDNESDAY

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras travels to Brussels to participate in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 26-week treasury bills, in book-entry form. The amount to be auctioned is 625 million euros.

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis will hold a discussion with the head of the Regional Authority of the Peloponnese, Panayiotis Nikas, about the former Xenia hotel at Vitina in Arcadia, which has been conceded to the regional authority.

Athens-listed Alpha Astika Akinita holds an extraordinary general meeting.

THURSDAY

The Next is Now Forum 2019, titled “Hellenic Tourism, a National Affair: Potential and Prospects,” takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.nextisnowforum.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes its provisional data on the third-quarter national accounts and the September results of its labor force survey.

Listed enterprise Sound & Vision holds an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders.

FRIDAY

The 6th Athens International Tourism exhibition opens at the Metropolitan Expo center next to Athens Airport. To Sunday. (Info: aite.gr/en)

Marketing Week holds its 13th Corporate Communication Conference at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.corpcom.gr)

The Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry (29 Tsimiski) hosts an event in English on the 2018 DIS Arbitration Rules from 5.30 to 9 p.m. The German Arbitration Institute (DIS) provides administrated arbitral proceedings pursuant to the DIS Arbitration Rules. (Info: griechenland.ahk.de)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its provisional data for commercial transactions in October.