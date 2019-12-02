Three people injured in brawl at Chios migrant facility

Police on Chios have detained three people following clashes at the eastern Aegean island's Vial migrant camp on Sunday that left three people injured.

The brawl started between two groups of migrants of different ethnic origins who initially started throwing rocks at each other for reasons that remained unclear. The fracas escalated, leaving two migrants hurt and a policeman with minor injuries.

By late on Sunday peace had been restored to the Vial facility where tensions have been simmering for several months.

As with several other island camps, the Vial center is severely overcrowded. Designed to host 1,000 people, it is currently accommodating more than 5,000.