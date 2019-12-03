Police arrest 14 migrants following camp raid

Fourteen residents of a migrant reception center in Thiva, central Greece, on Tuesday faced a prosecutor on charges of weapons and drug possession following a police raid on the facility on Monday.



The raid was carried out by officers as part of a broader plan by regional authorities and led to checks on 98 people, 24 of whom were detained, leading to 14 arrests.



The suspects are aged between 18 and 47, according to police sources who released no details about the migrants’ ethnic origins.



During the raid, officers confiscated metal clubs, switchblades and screwdrivers, as well as significant quantities of cannabis and contraband cigarettes and tobacco.