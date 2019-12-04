Temperatures drop, bringing snow to the north

After several weeks of unseasonably fair weather, temperatures have dropped significantly, with snow falling in many parts of the country on Tuesday night.

Much of the prefecture of Thessaloniki saw snowfall as well as mountainous parts of Halkidiki.

The regional police authority for central Macedonia warned motorists that anti-skids chains would be necessary in some parts of the road network particularly country roads.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, temperatures hit 0 Celsius in Kozani, 4C in Kavala and Alexandroupoli and 5C in Thessaloniki and Serres, according to the National Weather Service.