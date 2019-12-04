NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Temperatures drop, bringing snow to the north

TAGS: Weather

After several weeks of unseasonably fair weather, temperatures have dropped significantly, with snow falling in many parts of the country on Tuesday night. 

Much of the prefecture of Thessaloniki saw snowfall as well as mountainous parts of Halkidiki. 

The regional police authority for central Macedonia warned motorists that anti-skids chains would be necessary in some parts of the road network particularly country roads. 

At 8 a.m. on Monday, temperatures hit 0 Celsius in Kozani, 4C in Kavala and Alexandroupoli and 5C in Thessaloniki and Serres, according to the National Weather Service. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 