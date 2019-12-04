Rodents maul infant in northeastern Greece

Doctors at the general hospital in Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, were treating a 3-month-old girl on Wednesday for dehydration and serious skin abrasions which they suspect was caused by rodents.



According to the hospital director, Dimitris Adamidis, most of the skin on the infant’s nose and cheeks was scraped away and the muscle and bone was exposed on one of her arms.

There were also abrasions on her feet. Police detained the infant’s parents – a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman – who face charges of exposing a minor to danger.



Doctors said the girl’s injuries are not life-threatening.