Israel expresses 'full support' for Greece in spat with Turkey

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it fully supported Greece and its sovereign rights and expressed concern over Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Israel follows with concern recent steps taken by Turkey in the Mediterranean. Ignoring customary international laws of the sea can jeopardize peace and stability in the area,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

“Israel reiterates its full support and solidarity with Greece in its maritime zones and its opposition to any attempt to violate these rights. Israel attaches great importance to its partnership with Greece.”



Earlier on Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “all the issues" that have recently increased tensions between the two countries during a meeting on the sidelines of NATO’s 70th birthday gathering in London.

“I presented all the issues arising from the latest Turkish actions. The disagreements from both sides were noted. The two sides, however, agreed to continue discussions on the confidence-building measures of the ministry of defense,” he told journalists after the meeting.