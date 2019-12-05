PM to meet with EU Commissioners on migration

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a meeting on migration with visiting European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas and Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson at the Maximos Mansion on Thursday.

Schinas and Johansson are visiting Athens on Thursday and Ankara on Friday for talks on the migration and asylum issue.



The meeting, which started at 9 a.m., will include Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, Alternate Minister for Migration Policy George Koumoutsakos , Deputy Labor and Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou, and the newly appointed national coordinator for unaccompanied children, Irini Agapidaki.

At 11.30 a.m., Mitsotakis will attend the inauguration of a plant by US-based Envipco for the manufacture of reverse vending machines, at Pallini, northeastern Attica.