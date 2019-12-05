Theodoros Papageorgiou | Dimitsana | To January 6

The Piraeus Bank Cultural Foundation presents a collection of photographs by Theodoros Papageorgiou, who traveled across the Peloponnese capturing the beauty of its lakes, beaches and rivers. “The Color of Water” in on display at the foundation’s Open-Air Water Power Museum through January 6. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the fascinating museum, which is dedicated to the history of water-powered technology and its contribution to man’s evolution, costs 4 euros.



Open-Air Water Power Museum, Kefalari – Ai Yianni, tel 27950.316.30, www.piop.gr