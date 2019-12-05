A blaze that injured three people in a hotel in southern Athens on Thursday was likely set deliberately, fire service investigators have found.

According to reports, the investigators found evidence of an accelerant on the hotel’s first and second floors, while also ascertaining that the blaze started in a guest room on the first floor of the Athenaeum Palace hotel on Syngrou Avenue.

Three people had to be taken to hospital, with one, a woman, having to be intubated.