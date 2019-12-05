Police warn public over online scams

The cybercrime unit of the Greek Police has warned the public of a growing number of online scams, including business email compromise (BEC) attacks, forex scams, as well as Ponzi and pyramid schemes.



The BEC scam involves the perpetrators gaining unauthorized access and intervening in sections of email exchanges between business professionals and traders with businesses (suppliers or customers) abroad.



A forex scam is a method used to defraud traders by convincing them that they can expect to gain a high profit by trading in the foreign exchange market.