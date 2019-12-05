‘Social dividend’ to help 250,000 households

The government on Thursday announced that it will be spending 175 million euros from its primary surplus overrun to help 250,000 low-income households.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Parliament that the government was able to come up with the money to help an additional 50,000 households than originally planned, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to more than 950,000.

Standing to benefit from the one-off 700-euro stipend are more than 19,100 families with four or more children and an annual income of under 20,000 euros; over 163,770 families where at least one parent or the only parent has been unemployed for over a year and declare an income of under 15,000 euros a year; nearly 40,930 households bringing in less than 15,000 euros and where both parents have been unemployed for over a year; and some 25,600 families with disabled children under the age of 24.