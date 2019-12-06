Festive lights spark debate on aesthetics of public spaces

As the Greek capital gears up for the Christmas holidays, a public debate has erupted over the aesthetics of the festive lighting on one of Athens’ main avenues, Vasilissis Sofias. The alternative nature of the proposal by the Onassis Stegi – as part of the new Adopt Your City program by the City of Athens – has sparked some criticism but also a debate about the aesthetics of public spaces. “I believe it is good to have it all, the traditional and the contemporary and for everyone to express themselves,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis told Kathimerini. [Nikos Kokkalias]