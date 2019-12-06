More than four in every 10 enterprises face significant shortages in scientific staff such as engineers, lawyers etc in a country where the jobless rate remains particularly high, at 16.7 percent. The reason for this is the brain drain, which has led over half a million mostly young people to seek a better professional future abroad.

According to the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), a series of interventions are required, first to prevent any more departures of young scientists from the local labor market, and second to bring back some of those who left during the years of the financial crisis.

The 20 measures that SEV is proposing are the following:

* An assessment and monitoring of the brain drain phenomenon.

* Targeted policies for the development of high specialization sectors.

* Targeted regional policies.

* A reduction of the tax burden on productive labor.

* More attractive working environments with modern human resource management systems.

* The creation of an innovation ecosystem for startups.

* Development of spin-offs from universities or research foundations.

* Interventions and incentives to encourage cooperation between universities and enterprises.

* Incentives for investment in research and development.

* Skills councils in key sectors of the economy.

* The utilization of the output of the mechanism monitoring labor market needs.

* Targeted corporate packages for repatriation.

* Corporate actions offering guidance and work experience.

* Skills upgrading and retraining programs.

* The connection of Greeks abroad with the domestic business and research community.

* The upgrading of university connection offices.

* Incentives for hiring specialized staff from abroad.

* The upgrading of professional training.

* The upgrade and expansion of work experience practices.

* Professional orientation.