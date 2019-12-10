Prison council rejects fresh leave request by N17 hitman

A disciplinary council in Cassaveteia Prison, in central Greece, rejected on Tuesday a new request by convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas for a nine day furlough, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The council rejected the request but it will send it to a judicial council in the nearby city of Volos for a final ruling. The court in Volos has previously turned down similar petitions by Koufodinas.

Koufodinas, who is serving eleven life sentences for his role in the assassinations carried out by the now-defunct November 17 group, is being held at the Cassaveteia rural prison in Volos since August 2018. Before Cassaveteia, he was serving his time in Korydallos, Athens.

Koufondias has already been granted six leaves.