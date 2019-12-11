Weather woes in Trikala and northern Greece

Heavy snowfall in central Greece prompted several landslides in mountainous parts of Trikala, local reports said on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, according to local officials, heavy rain has pushed the water level of rivers in the area dangerously high.



Storms in northern Greece caused some problems on roads.



In Imathia a 67-year-old motorist was briefly swept away in his car by floodwaters but he managed to get out of the vehicle safely.