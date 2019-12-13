A Greek film is making waves in the international porn film industry and is the country’s first candidate for “best foreign production” at the so-called "porn Oscars" next month in Las Vegas.

Greece’s Sirina productions and its owner, film director Dimitris Sirinakis – also known as the Greek King of Porn – will be in the American city on January 25 hoping to pick up the top honors with “Filthy Rich Games.”

The Adult Video News (AVN) Awards are considered the adult film industry’s biggest night, drawing global interest.

Nearly 100 awards are given out in categories as diverse as Best Video, Best New Starlet, Most Outrageous Sex Scene and Best Group Sex Scene.

Meanwhile, according to statistics published Thursday by the most popular porn video platform Pornhub, Greece is in 27th place worldwide in terms of data traffic, meaning that it lags behind other countries in terms of the amount of porn that is seen online.

Pornhub said that it received a staggering 42 billion hits in 2019, with 6.83 million new videos uploaded by users themselves.

The most commonly searched category in Greece was “lesbian,” which was also the main search word in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Australia.