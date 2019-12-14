Global Migration | Athens | December 14-18

The five-day Global Migration Film Festival is aimed at sensitizing and informing the public on the phenomenon which has grown to such proportions in recent years that it now concerns the global community. Films by 20 directors from all over the world will be screened at the Serafeio Athletic & Community Complex in Athens from December 14 to 18. The event is organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). All films are subtitled in English. Free entrance is subject to capacity. For more information, including the program, go to greece.iom.int.



Serafeio Athletic & Community Complex, 160 Pireos, Athens, tel 210.342.6842