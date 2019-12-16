PPC expects rebound in 2020 core profit, report says

Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) expects a rebound in core profit to 850 million-900 million euros next year, a Greek newspaper reported on Monday, citing a 2020-2024 business plan approved by the utility’s board last week.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 216 million euros last year from 828 million a year earlier.

Its new five-year plan calls for attaining an EBITDA of 1 billion euros in 2024, the To Vima newspaper reported.

PPC will also shut down 14 coal-fired units by 2023, sooner than an earlier plan which had envisaged most of them closing them down by 2028, the paper reported.

PPC, which is 51% state-owned, declined to comment. It is due to brief reporters on its 2020 outlook and business plan later on Monday.

Public Power holds a 60% share in Greece’s power generation sector but its finances have suffered in recent years due to more than 2.7 billion euros in bills left unpaid by customers struggling amid the country’s multi-year economic crisis.

Loss-making coal-fired plants and below-cost sales of power to alternative producers have also weighed heavily on its performance.

Greece’s conservative government, which took power in July, has promised to overhaul PPC by severing its ties with the government and cutting costs via voluntary redundancies.

Redundancies would gradually reach 5,000 and hirings were estimated at 1,000, the To Vima newspaper reported, without providing details.

Dozens of protesters from the Communist-affiliated group PAME demonstrated at PPC’s headquarters on Monday.

