Athens metro workers call five-hour stoppage on Tuesday

Workers on the Athens metro will be walking off the job from the start of their shift until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, stranding morning commuters.

The workers' union said that walk-out should be regarded by the management of operator STASY as a “warning” that may lead to additional strikes.

Worker are objecting to a decision by STASY to transfer dozens of workers from the posts their were hired to fill to other positions to make up for staff shortages.

The decision, said the Union of Athens Metro Operational Workers (SELMA), was taken without consulting the workers it would affect, “unilaterally and in the most violent and authoritarian manner.”