High temperatures return in Greece this week

Greece is expected to experience unusually high temperatures for the season this week exceeding 20 degrees Celsius in some regions, the meteo service of the Athens National Observatory said.



This is due to an uncommon pattern of atmospheric circulation in the northern hemisphere which will affect many parts of Europe, according to the forecast.



On Wednesday, the north and eastern Balkans are expected to experience the highest positive deviation from the average temperatures, which in Greece are forecast to reach or exceed 20 degrees Celsius.