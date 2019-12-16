Almost all products sold during ‘Black Friday’ week had no price discount

Just 8.5 percent of the products acquired through the Skroutz website in the context of the week-long "Black Friday" promotional event last month were purchased at a notable discount – over 10 percent – which was far less than the already low 15 percent rate last year.

A small share of products (amounting to 1.2 percent) were even sold at a higher price than they had been listed at in previous days.

Although as much as 90.3 percent of products purchased during the special offer week were sold for the same price as they had been listed at in the days before that, turnover posted a considerable increase of 56.9 percent compared to last year.