Morello & Biamino | Xanthi | December 18 - January 31

As part of the Tempo Forte program of events celebrating cultural and diplomatic ties between Greece and Italy, the Foundation of Thracian Art & Tradition in the northern Greek city of Xanthi is hosting an exhibition of works by two esteemed Italian photographers. Paolo Morello’s “Touring Perfection” presents evocative scenes from his visits to archaeological sites in Greece and the former Greek colonies in southern Italy. Bruna Biamino, meanwhile, presents “Modernism in Mediterranean Architecture,” a series of photographs of Italian architectural landmarks from the 1920s and 30s on the islands of the Dodecanese. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays (with the exception of public holidays) from 9.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5.30 to 9 p.m. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Wednesday, December 18, at 7 p.m.



Foundation of Thracian Art & Tradition, 9 Kapnergaton, tel 25410.292.82