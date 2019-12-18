Christmas Light Festival | Athens | To January 10

Athens Digital Arts Festival presents its Athens Christmas Light Festival, in collaboration with the City of Athens, the Athens Cultural Sports & Youth Organization and Technopolis. Until January 10, Dionysiou Aeropagitou Street on the south side of the Acropolis is hosting 25 interactive Christmas light installations, that transform the pedestrian walkway into a colorful digital exhibition featuring glowing Christmas trees, stars, mistletoe, a pixel forest and mapping projections after dark. At 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the Festival’s “Night of Wishes” will take place in Kotzia Square in front of City Hall, where locals and visitors will be invited to make a wish and send it up to the sky with a paper lantern, lighting up the Athenian sky. The Athens Digital Arts Festival has put together an audiovisual show to be projected with the City Hall in the background after the wishes have been sent up and away. The show will last until 9 p.m. Both attractions are open to all free of charge. More information is available at www.christmasinathens.gr.