Opposition chief slams 2020 draft budget as ‘unfair’

The head of Greece’s main opposition SYRIZA party dismissed a draft of the 2020 budget presented by the conservative government to lawmakers on Wednesday as being “unfair” is “misguided.”

Speaking during a debate on the new legislation being proposed, leftist leader Alexis Tsipras accused the government of “increasing rather than easing inequalities,” calling the draft budget the “crown in a string of deceptions.”

Dozens of protesters have gathered outside Parliament on Syntagma Square in central Athens, meanwhile, to protest some of the provisions of the budget plan.

Lawmakers are due to vote on the bill by midnight.