The nine people arrested on Wednesday during raids on three squats in the Koukaki neighborhood of Athens faced a prosecutor on Thursday on charges of attempted grievous bodily harm. They are to face a misdemeanors court on Friday.

Among those arrested were director Dimitris Indares and his two sons whose home is next to one of the squats. In audio footage posted online, Indares can be heard berating the police for tying them up.

The police say the brothers were in the squat when officers tried to get in and took part in attacks on officers.

When police got into the building, the pair fled to the roof and from there to the roof of their father’s home, police said.

Prosecutors accompanied police entering Indares’ home, they said.