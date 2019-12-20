New Christmas tree goes up at Athens' Exarchia Square

The City of Athens has replaced a Christmas tree on the main square in the downtown neighborhood of Exarchia after its predecessor was torched by anarchists objecting to a police crackdown in the area.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis announced the placement of the new tree on Facebook on Friday morning.

In an earlier post after the original tree was set alight and surrounding fairy lights were smashed just 12 hours from being put up, Bakoyannis had vowed to replace the holiday decorations.

“No one can burn Christmas,” he said.