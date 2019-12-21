Exarchia’s new Christmas tree torched

A new Christmas tree that was set up in Exarchia Square in downtown Athens on Friday morning after the previous one was torched was destroyed in the same manner just a few hours later.

The second tree put on Friday was set alight that same evening, believed destroyed overnight by anarchists who object to increased police activity in the area.



Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis had ahiled the arrival of the new tree on Facebook on Friday morning.



The original tree had also been destroyed just a few hours after it was put up on Wednesday. Bakoyannis had vowed to replace it, saying "no one can burn Christmas."