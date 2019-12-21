Schinas: Commission will propose new migration, asylum deal

The European Commission will propose a new migration and asylum agreement in order for all member-states to share the burden, the Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said in an interview with Greek public broadcaster ERT, published on Saturday.

Schinas noted that the aim is to reform the Dublin Agreement which he said does not offer any solidarity but essentially passes on to the first reception countries, such as Greece, a disproportional burden in the management of migration.

He said deliberations among member-states are in progress and a proposal is expected to be tabled in the spring of 2020, during the German EU presidency.

"The new agreement will foresee returns for those not entitled to asylum and will also include agreements with third countries to create opportunities for citizens to remain in their homeland," he said.

Schinas described the EU's condemnation of the Turkey-Libya memorandum of understanding as "very important" because it clearifies that Greek and Cypriot concerns are not bilateral problems.

[ANA-MPA]