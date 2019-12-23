Storms bring flooding in Epirus as wet front moves through Greece

Municipal and regional repair crews were sent out in Epirus, northwestern Greece, on Monday to pump water out of flooded houses and remove debris washed down onto many parts of the road network by storms on Sunday.

The problems were most acute in the regional unit of Arta, where heavy rainfall made the Bousis stream burst its banks and flood crops, livestock farms and warehouses, even near city limits of the city of Arta.

The region’s old national highway had to be closed due to rushing waters, forcing traffic to be diverted.

Problems were also reported in the villages of Agioi Anargyri, Amfithea and Neohoraki, near Ionia Odos.

The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service reported that 100 mm of rain fell in Epirus on Sunday, making it the highest in the country.

In Crete, gusty winds disrupted air and ferry travel on Sunday, with ships and planes docked and grounded for several hours. A plane from Athens heading to the Cretan city of Iraklio had to return to the capital’s Eleftherios Venizelos airport.

The fire service was called in to remove trees uprooted by high winds in the area of Agios Ioannis in Knossos.

Similar conditions will prevail on Monday, with heavy rain hitting western regions, Thrace and later the islands. The weather system is seen easing as of Monday afternoon, starting from the north.

Winds will be strong, especially in the Aegean, where Meteo sees them reaching speeds of 10 Beaufort. Temperatures will drop, particularly in northern parts.

The region of Attica will see scattered rain and possibly storms in western and southern parts until the afternoon with temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 degreed Celsius. Similar weather is expected in Thessaloniki with temperatures hovering two degrees lower than the capital.

Meteo said scattered rain is forecast for eastern and southern Greece and some snow in mountainous regions on Tuesday. Southern regions of the country will also see some storms.